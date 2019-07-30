PuzzlAR: World Tour is the first game released from Magic Leap’s independent creator programme

In 2018, Magic Leap’s independent creator program was launched, now the first game from the initiative has been released.

The title, PuzzlAR: World Tour developed by Portuguese studio ONTOP is an AR game.The concept is simple; visit various landmarks from around the world and piece them back together, like a 3D puzzle. Locations include famous landmarks the Statue of Liberty in New York and the Taj Mahal in India.

PuzzlAR: World Tour, is the first of several apps and games set to be coming from the independent creator programme over the next few weeks.

Indie funding

Magic Leap created the initiative in the hopes of bringing more developers into Augmented Reality; it offered funding and mentorship to the successful projects. Developers maintain full control over their IP, keeping all profits made.

On top of encouraging developers to show more interest in augmented reality, the success of the program will bring more titles to the Magic Leap marketplace.

Successful applicants of the programme can receive a grant from between $20,000 to $500,000, depending upon the project. Currently, Magic Leap has received over 6,500 app ideas, covering a range of experiences.