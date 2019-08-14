Check out the Big Screen Gaming track in association with Games Helsinki at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Console developers join Pocket Gamer Connects for the first time, alongside PC and more, with a brand new dedicated conference track for Helsinki called Big Screen Gaming In Association With Games Helsinki.

The full day of seminars and panels will run throughout the first day of Pocket Gamer Connects, with 18 sessions dedicated to the hottest topics in the non-mobile gaming space.

Mobile games will always be our first love, but we enjoy games of all flavours - and know that many of you do too! Big Screen Gaming will be an excellent opportunity for developers to explore potential crossover and multiplatform releases to maximise core investments in design and development by reaching a wider audience.

Expect talks and panels covering the production of AAA games, the future of HTML 5 and narrative design.

HELSINKI AHOY!

Games Helsinki is a one-day mini-conference that was held for the first time earlier this year. It’s an intimate event with talks by big names from the Finnish game dev scene, an experience that we’ll replicate as part of our sixth outing to Finland’s capital city.

Founder Ari Arnbjörnsson and co-organizer Eevi Korhonen will add some of Games Helsinki’s PC and console magic to Connects 2019. Other speakers include

Taewon Yun (Superevil Megacorp)

Andreea Chifu (Raw Fury)

Harry Krueger (Housemarque)

Juha Vainio (Remedy)

Brooke Mags (Remedy)

Michael Liebe (Kickstarter)

David Clark (Green Man Gaming)

Casilda de Zulueta (Flying Sheep)

Bill Rehbock (castAR)

We’ll reveal more details about the track in the lead up to Connects Helsinki.

