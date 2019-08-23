Apple Arcade subscription could be priced at $4.99 a month

The upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service could cost users $4.99 a month, according to a report.

9To5Mac unearthed the figure from an API used by the Apple Arcade early access program’s App Store app. A promotional message claims there will be a price of $4.99 a month and a one month free trial for new users.

For what it’s worth, we’ve reached out to Apple for comment, though the company rarely comments on such stories.

An official announcement on the pricing of Apple Arcade is expected to be announced in September when the company unveils a new lineup of iPhones.

Big investment

Back in April a report emerged that Apple was investing around $500 million to sign games for its new subscription service. Over 100 titles are expected to be available when it launches in the autumn.

Development and publishing partners for the service include Ustwo, Annapurna, LEGO, Bossa, SEGA, Platinum Games and many more.