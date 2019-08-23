News

Apple Arcade subscription could be priced at $4.99 a month

Apple Arcade subscription could be priced at $4.99 a month
By , Senior Editor

The upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service could cost users $4.99 a month, according to a report.

9To5Mac unearthed the figure from an API used by the Apple Arcade early access program’s App Store app. A promotional message claims there will be a price of $4.99 a month and a one month free trial for new users.

For what it’s worth, we’ve reached out to Apple for comment, though the company rarely comments on such stories.

An official announcement on the pricing of Apple Arcade is expected to be announced in September when the company unveils a new lineup of iPhones.

Big investment

Back in April a report emerged that Apple was investing around $500 million to sign games for its new subscription service. Over 100 titles are expected to be available when it launches in the autumn.

Development and publishing partners for the service include Ustwo, Annapurna, LEGO, Bossa, SEGA, Platinum Games and many more.

 


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 1st, 2019

Tim Cook: Apple Arcade a service “for players of all ages”

Comment & Opinion Apr 24th, 2019

Apple’s transformation into an entertainment streaming service: Is a virtual Blockbusters for mobile games really the future?

Comment & Opinion Apr 15th, 2019

Will Apple successfully capture the midcore gamer market with Apple Arcade?

News Apr 15th, 2019

Apple investing $500 million in Apple Arcade games

Mobile Mavens Mar 29th, 2019

What does Apple Arcade mean for indie games developers?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies