Ustwo, Annapurna, LEGO, Bossa, SEGA, Platinum Games and more making games for Apple Arcade subscription service

Monument Valley developer Ustwo, Florence publisher Annapurna Interactive, Surgeon Simulator studio Bossa and many more developers are all making games for the new Apple Arcade game subscription service on the App Store.
The service, revealed during Apple's Special Event press conference today, is set to launch in autumn 2019 in over 150 countries and regions. It will feature new and exclusive games developed for the platform, and will feature no ads or additional in-app purchases.
More than 100 games will be available at launch, with more games to be added in future. No pricing details have been revealed as of yet.
Key partners
Developers announced as making games for the service include Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman and ustwo games.
On top of this, during the keynote logos from other development partners were also revealed, including Platinum Games, Konami, Devolver Digital, Gameloft, Disney, Revolution Software and more.
Games set to arrive on Apple Arcade include Directive Games’ Enter The Construct, SEGA’s Sonic Racing, Revolution Software’s Beyond a Steel Sky, LEGO Brawls, Cornfox & Bros’ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, Keli Entertainment’s Hot Lava, Snowman’s Where Cards Fall, Annapurna’s The Pathless and Blowfish Studios’ Projection: First Light.
Here's a look at a few more companies revealed as development partners during Apple's Special Event keynote.
Apple Arcade and subscriptions will be a big topic of conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.
