Etermax unveils new Trivia Crack animated series Triviatopia

By , Senior Editor

Argentinian developer Etermax has unveiled a new animated series called Triviatopia based on its popular quiz app Trivia Crack.

The show will launch for free on YouTube and YouTube Kids on September 12th. Based on characters from the mobile games, the series will feature 20 “bite-sized” episodes with the aim of teaching messages of acceptance and inclusion.

Much like the mobile games, it will also pass on interesting facts about people, the planet and the universe.

Award-winning composer

The company has tapped multi-Grammy-winning songwriter, composer and musician Jared Faber for Triviatopia’s opening song.

He has previously written theme songs and scores for the likes of Clifford's Puppy Days, Oobi and The Mr. Men Show.


