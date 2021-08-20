Skillz partners with Etermax for new Trivia Crack game

Online multiplayer competition platform Skillz has partnered with Etermax to create a new entry in the Trivia Crack franchise.

This will be exclusive to Skillz and will feature live, competitive-style play that offers real-world rewards, the first trivia-based game to do so.

Through the partnership, Etermax will aim to expand the franchise to a larger audience via the Skillz platform.

Skillz' most recent financial quarter saw it grow revenue 52 per cent year-on-year to $89.5 million.

Knowledge to the test

"Etermax has challenged trivia fans across the globe with their hugely popular Trivia Crack games," said Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise.

"Now Skillz will put fan knowledge to the test with the newest game in the franchise, built exclusively for our platform. Trivia Crack has the potential to be one of the most popular competitive trivia games of our time, reaching new audiences and generations of players worldwide by adding even more fun to Skillz’s growing arsenal of games."

Etermax founder and CEO Maximo Cavazzani added: "Combining technology with creativity, data, and experimentation has pushed Etermax to the forefront of mobile gaming, connecting players all over the world.

"We can’t wait to expand our franchise and fanbase by leveraging the Skillz competitive gaming platform, which will give our massive Trivia Crack family the opportunity to level up their trivia knowledge plus win prizes and, dare we say, illustrious bragging rights."

Earlier this month, Skillz revealed a partnership with Exit Games, granting Skillz exclusive access to Exit’s real-time multiplayer technology and cloud service, Photon.