News

Etermax launches its first NFT collectables via a Trivia Crack tournament

TriviaTokens Cup runs July 9th to12th

Etermax launches its first NFT collectables via a Trivia Crack tournament
By , Contributing Editor

Trivia Crack and Word Crack developer Etermax is releasing its first set of NFTs through an in-game tournament.

Starting for US players only from 09:00 EST (14:00 UK time) on July 9th and running until 9am (14:00 UK time) on July 12th, the TriviaTokens Cup is a free tournament that will reward winning players with "Cups". 

Whoever accumulates the most amount of "Cups" during the weekend will be awarded a TriviaToken. This is a blockchain-secured digital asset based on a Trivia Crack character. Users will be able to play as many times as they wish during the three days period at no cost.

The NFTs will be accessed via RealityCode, a platform operated by an industry consortium for creating and distributing digital assets. Launched in 2013, Trivia Crack has been downloaded more than 600 million times and has more than 150 million active users annually.

180 countries

"Trivia Crack has become a huge trivia-based universe with loyal fans all over the world, especially in the US," said Etermax chief marketing officer Ignacio Ortiz. 

"With our cross-platform proposal, we are eager to continue developing new and innovative approaches for those who continue to follow the adventures of our characters, challenging their curiosity and knowledge while enjoying trivia matches with their friends, families and users in over 180 countries.

"Now we’re bringing the opportunity to get their own exclusive digital collectables taking a new step on our trailblaze way of expanding our brand."

Image credit: Etermax

Etermax is following in the footsteps of several game companies getting into the world of NFTs. Sega for one, recently confirmed that it would launch its first NFTs later this year.

Vivendi-owned Gameloft was another who announced that it would enter the NFT space, signing a partnership with Epik Prime.

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

Interview Oct 12th, 2018

Etermax on balancing the fresh with the familiar in Trivia Crack 2

Interview Jan 24th, 2017

Jobs in Games: Etermax's Mariano Fragulia on how to get a job as a Chief Product Officer

Interview Jul 12th, 2016

How to get a job at Trivia Crack developer Etermax

Feature Jun 2nd, 2015

How Trivia Crack dev Etermax created a global sensation from Buenos Aires

News Aug 30th, 2019

Etermax unveils new Trivia Crack animated series Triviatopia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies