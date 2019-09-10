News

Drivetime secures $11 million in funding to expand game audio library for users while driving

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 10th, 2019 investment Drivetime $11m
Drivetime secures $11 million in funding to expand game audio library for users while driving
By , Staff Writer

Voice-based games developer and platform Drivetime has raised $11 million in Series A funding to help expand its library of mobile audio experiences designed for users who are driving.

The investment round was led by VC firm Makers Fund, with the Google Assistant Investments Program and Amazon’s Alexa Fund also taking part. 

Previously, Drivetime received $4 million to fund new experiences for car drivers in November 2018. Several investors from the original round of funding again contributed, such as Access Ventures, Fuel Capital and Webb Investment Network.

The latest hands-free experience to arrive on the platform is Jeopardy, with long-time host Alex Trebek’s voice being used for the game. This is the first licensed property Drivetime has secured after making a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

This is the eighth channel to appear on the Drivetime app. These projects are designed to keep drivers alert and focused on the road through the use of non-distracting audio.

“Best team”

"Social and interactive formats are the next frontier in audio entertainment," said Makers Fund founding partner Jay Chi.

"Niko, Justin Cooper and Cory Johnson, with a decade-long history of working together and a proven track record in building new platforms, is the best team to bring this idea to life."

Many game experiences have been making their way to automobiles as of late, with Tesla most recently bringing Cuphead to Tesla vehicles.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Nov 14th, 2018

Voice-based games developer Drivetime raises $4m in funds to make games for drivers

as News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

as News Sep 9th, 2019

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million from first week

News Sep 6th, 2019

Niantic settles trespassing lawsuit three years after Pokemon Go launched

News Sep 5th, 2019

Update: Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies