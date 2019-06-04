News

Cuphead arriving in Tesla cars this summer

By

Studio MDHR’s run-and-gun indie game Cuphead will be made playable in Tesla cars from the summer.

The news was shared via the Ride the Lighting podcast where Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the game had been running smoothly in the autonomous electric vehicles.

Studio MDHR has created a version of Cuphead that is specific to Tesla motors, featuring built-in touchscreen mechanics. The game is set to launch for Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X cars in summer 2019.

Musk previously spoke (via Twitter) about how the firm was looking into porting games to Tesla cars through the use of Unity and Unreal Engine.

“Insanely difficult”

"The developers have been helping us make it work,” said Musk.

“It's a cool game. It's insanely difficult. It's sadistically difficult. It's a twisted plot. It's dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you're like this plot is very dark”.

Supercell and Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene previously responded to Musk's call for developers to bring properties to Tesla in a humorous exchange. 

Though Studio MDHR confirmed that Cuphead won’t be making its way to mobile, the title was recently ported to the Nintendo Switch after being unveiled as part of Nintendo’s latest Nindies Showcase.


