Cuphead has shifted five million copies in two years

Developer Studio MDHR has revealed that indie run-and-gun platformer Cuphead has sold five million copies in two years.

The game's creator revealed the milestone via Twitter, meaning the game had sold two million copies since August 2018. At that point, the title had sold over three million units and was only available on PC and Xbox One.

Cuphead has since arrived on the Nintendo Switch which has no doubt brought in a decent chunk of these extra two million copies.

Tesla port

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the studio also confirmed that Cuphead will now be available to play in Tesla vehicles, after being teased earlier this summer.

Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!!



Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold! pic.twitter.com/oe7uTzY62Y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2019

Netflix and King Features are working with the Studio MDHR on an animated series featuring Cuphead and Mugman.