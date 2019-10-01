News

Cuphead has shifted five million copies in two years

Cuphead has shifted five million copies in two years
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Developer Studio MDHR has revealed that indie run-and-gun platformer Cuphead has sold five million copies in two years.

The game's creator revealed the milestone via Twitter, meaning the game had sold two million copies since August 2018. At that point, the title had sold over three million units and was only available on PC and Xbox One.

Cuphead has since arrived on the Nintendo Switch which has no doubt brought in a decent chunk of these extra two million copies.

Tesla port

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the studio also confirmed that Cuphead will now be available to play in Tesla vehicles, after being teased earlier this summer. 

Netflix and King Features are working with the Studio MDHR on an animated series featuring Cuphead and Mugman. 

 

 


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jul 9th, 2019

Netflix and King Features working with Studio MDHR on animated Cuphead series

News Jun 4th, 2019

Cuphead arriving in Tesla cars this summer

News Sep 4th, 2019

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August

News Jul 19th, 2019

Nintendo Switch US sales top PlayStation and Xbox in June

News Jul 16th, 2019

The top 20 best selling games on Nintendo Switch in Spain

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies