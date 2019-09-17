News

New AdMob tools include IAP reporting alongside ad revenue

By , Contributing Editor

Google’s in-house mobile ad network AdMob has upgraded its reporting tools across iOS and Android.

Most significantly, its dashboard now records both in-game advertising, IAPs and subscriptions so developers can get a holistic view of their monetisation in one place.

In addition, AdMob drills down into rewarded ads activity, across the entire AdMob platform, including AdMob, Open Bidding, and 3rd-party inventory.

User engagement is also easier to understand via the App Overview dashboard.

Access to this level of granularity is underpinned by the new AdMob API, which replace the previous solution which used AdSense; something AdMob now labels “sub-optimal”.

You can read the full details of the update and how to access it via the Google blog.

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

