News

Where Cards Fall is looking good for Apple Arcade

Where Cards Fall is looking good for Apple Arcade
By , Staff Writer

With Apple Arcade about to go live, we're checking out some of the most interesting games available through the subscription service.

One such is Where Cards Fall, which was was created by Sam Rosenthal and is developed by The Game Band, the company's first project. Snowman, known for Alto's Adventure, is publishing the title.

The new game is filled with various puzzles. While the story focuses on overcoming the challenges, the hero faces, forging your own path in a thought-provoking “coming of age” story.

A new trailer demonstrates the gameplay - using cards to build and overcome obstacles the player faces.

Apple Arcade

Where Cards Fall is the latest game revealed to be exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Other games we're excited about include Ustwo Games’ Assemble With Care and Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Apple’s new subscription service launches September 19th and will cost $4.99 a month.

If you would like to see a list of the the 54 games available at launch click here.

.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 4th, 2018

Donut County and Gorogoa named iPhone and iPad game of the year by Apple

News Oct 29th, 2018

Alto’s Odyssey earns $1 million in its first eight months

Job News Jun 21st, 2018

Cuphead developer Studio MDHR signs up former Alto’s Odyssey producer Eli Cymet

News Jun 20th, 2018

Snowman team up with Noodlecake to bring Alto's Odyssey to Android

News Jun 5th, 2018

Florence, Alto's Odyssey and Inside named Apple Design Awards winners

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies