Where Cards Fall is looking good for Apple Arcade

With Apple Arcade about to go live, we're checking out some of the most interesting games available through the subscription service.

One such is Where Cards Fall, which was was created by Sam Rosenthal and is developed by The Game Band, the company's first project. Snowman, known for Alto's Adventure, is publishing the title.

The new game is filled with various puzzles. While the story focuses on overcoming the challenges, the hero faces, forging your own path in a thought-provoking “coming of age” story.

A new trailer demonstrates the gameplay - using cards to build and overcome obstacles the player faces.

Apple Arcade

Where Cards Fall is the latest game revealed to be exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Other games we're excited about include Ustwo Games’ Assemble With Care and Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Apple’s new subscription service launches September 19th and will cost $4.99 a month.

If you would like to see a list of the the 54 games available at launch click here.

.