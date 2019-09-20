Learn about Live Ops at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just under two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Live Ops Landscape, a track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach in live ops, the core of the mobile games world.

October 1st

14:00 - First up is Microsoft’s PlayFab engagement manager Mark Val. He is holding a session on live ops psychology to influence player behaviours, as growth depends upon the satisfaction of players.

14:20 - Next, ChilliConnect’s lead server engineer Richard Sanderson and marketing manager Nazan Unluturk. Together they are holding a session on how to leverage live ops to make a killing.

14:40 - Join Lockwood Publishing’s chief commercial officer Oliver Kern and GamesConsulating.net’s F2P product, live ops and monetization consultant Nick Murray for a fireside chat. They discuss the iterative process of improving game performance and how that can sit with live ops.

15:00 - Interested in product management? Then you don’t want to miss Zynga’s product lead Sonja Angesleva as she discusses the subject matter.

15:20 - Time for a session on going from MVP to a bestseller with Small Giant Games’ CEO Timo Soininen.

15:40 - DECA Games’ head of business development Stephen Lee holds a session on revitalizing games through live ops.

16:00 - Wondering about the challenges of managing live competitive games? An industry veteran, Nitro Games’ CEO Jussi Tahtinen holds a session about the problems that can be faced with managing live competitive games.

16:20 - Next, learn about designing for live ops in a session with Pixel Federation’s game designer Jan Litecky-Sveda.

16:40 - Blackthorn Visions’ CEO Ida-Emilia Kaukonen is holding the last track session. She discusses the psychology and neurobiology behind social media and community management.

17:00 - Finally, six industry experts join a panel on keeping the game alive. DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee, Lockwood Publishing’s chief commercial officer Oliver Kern, Pixel Federation’s Jan Litecky-Sveda, East Side Games’ co-founder and CEO Joshua Nilson, EA’s studio technical director Matti Palosuo and Outplay Entertainment’s head of analytics Thomas Hulvershorn all feature.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.