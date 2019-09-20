Learn about Monetisation at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just under two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser, make the most of mobile advertising, IAPS and other monetisation opportunities in our new focused track.

October 1st

9:40 - Kicking things off is Vungle’s key account lead Anna Badalamenti. She is a keynote speaker holding a session on a look at improving your monetisation strategy.

10:00 - Want to know more about premium brand ads? Then you don’t want to miss Ogury’s head of publisher development EMEA Romain Escaich session. He discusses five key takeaways from five years of experience in getting brand ads in games.

10:20 - GameRefinery’s head of analysis Joel Julkunen holds a session on how to get the most out of a third-party IP.

10:40 - The tracks first panel is focused on ad monetisation, featuring four industry experts. HyprMX Mobile’s business development manager Eric Blevens, Sulake’s user acquisition coordinator Valtteri Miettunen, Hatch Entertainment’s monetisation and advertising manager Essi Valtonen and Homa Games’ CEO Jon Hook all sit on the panel.

11:00 - Unity’s Kaisa Salakka holds a session on monetising in a privacy friendly way, focusing on abiding by GDPR and CCPA privacy laws. Learn about the current issues and best practices surrounding monetisation.

11:20 - Ever thought of introducing a subscription model? In Multiscription’s founder Teis Anker Mikkelsen session, learn how to increase your revenue by successfully adapting your F2P or premium game to include a subscription option.

11:40 - Next, AdTiming’s director of monetisation Will Chen holds a session on how audience segmentation helps to improve your revenue.

12:00 - The last session is by Game Transationz’s chief commercial officer Jelle De Jong. Learn about monetisation by competitive play in areas such as hypercasual and mobile esports.

12:20 - Closing the track is another panel, discussing if this is the era of hybrid monetisation. Sulake product owner Simo Piispanen, Jestercraft gamer and game developer Klaus Kaariainen, Vungle director of marketing Jason Santillano, Multiscription’s founder Teis Anker Mikkelsen and Game of Whales’ customer and sales manager Eliraz Polak are all sitting on the panel.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

