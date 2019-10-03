CVC buys minority stake in mobile game monetisation outfit IronSource for $400 million

Israeli mobile game monetisation outfit IronSource has secured a massive $400 million investment from private equity company CVC Funds.

CVC has acquired a minority equity stake in IronSource, rumoured to be around 25 per cent.

The two companies say the investment reflects a shared long-term vision that will accelerate IronSource’s future growth, both in terms of organic opportunities and strategic M&A.

Fast growth

Founded in 2009, IronSource is profitable and on track to generate $1 billion of gross sales in 2019

“As one of the world’s most respected private equity firms, CVC has a track record of successfully partnering with companies to drive global growth,” said IronSource CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev.

“Our continued investment in this industry is part of a wider goal to be the go-to partner for any game developer looking to scale their game business.”