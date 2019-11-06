Guns of Boom dev Game Insight announced as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards headline sponsor

We’re delighted to confirm that Game Insight has once again returned as the headline sponsor of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

Supporting the annual event since its appearance in 2018, Vilnius-based Game Insight has maintained its status as one of the world’s leading and largest mobile and social games companies, spanning the hardcore-casual divide with its output.

Releases include hit mobile FPS Guns of Boom, Trade Island, The Tribez, Paradise Island 2, Survival Arena, Mirrors of Albion and many more.

THE industry awards

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight recognises the key players in the mobile games industry, from the developers and publishers creating and releasing the greatest games, to every facet of the tool makers and service providers that ensure the inner workings of the sector.

Lobbying is currently underway - it ends Friday November 15th, fact fans - so don't miss out on nominating your game, team, company or service if you haven’t already. It's an opportunity to get the industry to recognise your fine efforts.

The full Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight ceremony will take place at a central London location on January 21st (on the second night of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020).

You'll find everything you could possibly want to know about the event in our handy guide, or directly via the Mobile Games Awards site.

For details on other sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.