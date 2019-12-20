Amber, Lockwood, Recontact, and Rogue confirmed as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards category sponsors

We’re super proud to announce that Amber Studio, Lockwood Publishing, Recontact Digital Arts, and Rogue Games are supporting the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in association with Game Insight as category sponsors.

Now in their third year, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards recognise the key players in the mobile games industry, from the developers and publishers creating and releasing the greatest games, to every facet of the inner workings of this sector, whether that's game engines, tool makers, analytics platorms, service providers, and plenty more.

The awards instantly established themselves as an industry benchmark and have grown year-on-year, with the cream of the industry gathering for a splendid night of celebration (not to mention exceptional networking). Suitably, the 2020 edition promises to be the largest, most lavish yet - all made possible by the excellent support received from all our sponsors.

Best of the Best

There are 23 awards in total up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, including new additions in the form of Best Mobile Esport, Best Party Gaming, Best Innovation, and Rising Star.

Fighting for the accolades are 185 finalists (revealed here) - our longest ever shortlist, reflecting the largest number of submissions the awards have received to date.

Meanwhile, the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice - an accolade voted for by fans - has already been shortlisted following submissions from PG readers. The voting process is currently under way.

Ceremony tickets

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, January 21st at Café de Paris in central London (right after Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 wraps up).

Tickets to the ceremony are now available (due to the exclusive nature of the event and venue, please note places are limited).

Our thanks to Amber Studio, Lockwood Publishing, Recontact Digital Arts, and Rogue Games, as well as headline sponsor Game Insight, for their valuable support of the event.

For details on further sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.