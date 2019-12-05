Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists revealed

We're delighted to officially announce the finalists of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

This list represents the best of the best of this glorious industry, from the top titles and developers delighting players around the world, to the tools and services companies that underpin the mobile games sector.

After an extensive lobbying process and (too) many hours of deliberation over the final shortlist, the finalists can be found below.

Most of the awards will now be decided by a panel of games industry judges, recognising the hard work of the teams and individuals that have shined over the last year.

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, January 21st at Café de Paris in central London.

Mobile Stars

There are 23 awards in total up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, including new additions in the form of Best Mobile Esport, Best Party Gaming, Best Innovation, and Rising Star.

Fighting for the accolades are 185 finalists - our longest ever shortlist, reflecting the largest number of submissions the awards have received to date.

The Rising Star, Mobile Legend and Eastern Trailblazer, awards which recognise individuals that have made a significant impact on the mobile games industry, will be revealed at the ceremony itself.

The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice meanwhile - an accolade voted for by fans - has already been shortlisted following submissions from readers. The voting process begins next week.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight will take place after the second day of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, on Tuesday, January 21st.

Now let's meet the shortlist…

The Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists

Game of the Year

Bad North

Call Of Duty Mobile

Dungeon Faster

Elder Scrolls Blades

Grindstone

Manifold Garden

Mutazione

Neo Cab

Old School RuneScape

Pokémon Masters

Raid: Shadow Legends

Rumble Stars

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

Star Trek Fleet Command

Best Developer

DeNA

East Side Games

Feral Interactive

HARDlight

Mediatonic Games

Niantic

Plarium Global

PlayRix

Simogo

thatgamecompany

Timi Studios

UsTwo Games

Best Indie Developer

Agens

Ant Workshop

Airraport

Crescent Moon Games

Hidden Layer

Italic Pig

Noodlecake Studios

Starberry Games

Stave Studios

ThroughLine Games

Thoughtfish

Triband

Best Publisher

AppLovin – Lion Studios

BoomBit Games

Gismart

HandyGames

Kwalee

Netmarble

Playdigious

Rogue Games

Scopely

Tamatem

Tilting Point

Voodoo

Best Live Ops

Asphalt 9: Legends

Avakin Life

Empires & Puzzles

June's Journey: Hidden Objects

MARVEL Strike Force

Merge Dragons

Old School RuneScape

Pokémon GO

Tanks a Lot!

VIP Baloot

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest

Yahtzee With Buddies

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Alien: Blackout

Assemble With Care

Black Desert Mobile

Elder Scrolls Blades

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Manifold Garden

Monomals

Ordia

Raid: Shadow Legends

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

The Gardens Between

Best Storytelling

Assemble With Care

Captain We Have a Problem

Dear Esther

Forgotton Anne

Inmost

Mutazione

Neo Cab

Six Ages

Telling Lies

The Stillness of the Wind

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

ChilliConnect

GameSparks/AWS

Google Cloud

Photon Quantum

PlayFab

Tenjin

XtraLife

Best Game Engine

Black Desert

Buildbox

Cocos Creator

Cocos2d-x

Construct 3

Gideros Mobile

Imperia Online Engine (‘IO Engine’)

Unity

Unreal Engine

Best Advertising & UA

AdTiming

Anzu.io

Bidease

Chartboost

Facebook

Fyber

Google

Ironsource

Minimob

MoPub by Twitter

Best Marketing Team

Imperia Online JSC

It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile [FortySeven PR]

Tony Hawk's Skate Jam [Maple Media]

Mattel Digital Games & Creative Mobile Marketing Team

Outplay Entertainment

Plarium Global

Rovio Entertainment

Star Trek Fleet Command, Asia Pacific [Scopely]

Tamatem

Tilting Point

Wooga

Zynga

Best Analytics & Data Tool

App Annie

App Ape

AppsFlyer

deltaDNA

GameAnalytics

GameRefinery Game Intelligence / Market Intelligence

Ogury

Reflections

SensorTower

SOOMLA

Best QA & Localisation Service Provider

Amber Studio

GameScribes

LocalizeDirect

MoGi

Tamatem

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Best Innovation

Apple Arcade

askblu.ai

Buildbox Software

Cascadeur

Simpool

Lab Cave Ad Mediation Analytic Platform

Best Tools Provider

AppOnboard Studio

Articy Software

COALA

Game of Whales

Nekki

QUASU.io

Simpool

Wappier

Best Recruitment Agency

Aardvark

Amiqus

Datascope

Games Factory Talents

OPM Response

Best Service Provider

Anzu.io

Bidease

Braavo

Dimoso

Lab Cave

Simpool

Skillz

Starloop Studios

SuperScale

yellowHEAD's Creative Services

Best Mobile Esport

Arena of Valour / Honor of Kings

Asphalt 9: Legends

Clash of Clans

Clash Royale

Free Fire

Guns of Boom

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

PUBG Mobile

Summoners War

World of Tanks Blitz

Best Party Gaming

Hogwash

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Pac-Man Party Royale

Raiders of the North Sea

Too Many Cooks

Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns

Rising Star

To be announced at the ceremony

Eastern Trailblazer

To be announced at the ceremony

Mobile Legend

To be announced at the ceremony

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

The voting process for this player-voted award will begin the week of December 9th.

