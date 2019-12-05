News

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists revealed
By

We're delighted to officially announce the finalists of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

This list represents the best of the best of this glorious industry, from the top titles and developers delighting players around the world, to the tools and services companies that underpin the mobile games sector.

After an extensive lobbying process and (too) many hours of deliberation over the final shortlist, the finalists can be found below.

Most of the awards will now be decided by a panel of games industry judges, recognising the hard work of the teams and individuals that have shined over the last year.

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, January 21st at Café de Paris in central London.

Tickets are now available.

Mobile Stars

There are 23 awards in total up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, including new additions in the form of Best Mobile Esport, Best Party Gaming, Best Innovation, and Rising Star.

Fighting for the accolades are 185 finalists - our longest ever shortlist, reflecting the largest number of submissions the awards have received to date.

The Rising Star, Mobile Legend and Eastern Trailblazer, awards which recognise individuals that have made a significant impact on the mobile games industry, will be revealed at the ceremony itself.

The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice meanwhile - an accolade voted for by fans - has already been shortlisted following submissions from readers. The voting process begins next week.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight will take place after the second day of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, on Tuesday, January 21st.

For sponsorship details please email Chris James at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Don't forget to register for a ticket to attend the Mobile Games Awards ceremony.

And we'll end with a heartfelt hug to Mobile Games Awards 2020 sponsor Game Insight for supporting the event for the third year running.

Now let's meet the shortlist…

The Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists

Game of the Year

  • Bad North
  • Call Of Duty Mobile
  • Dungeon Faster
  • Elder Scrolls Blades
  • Grindstone
  • Manifold Garden
  • Mutazione
  • Neo Cab
  • Old School RuneScape
  • Pokémon Masters
  • Raid: Shadow Legends
  • Rumble Stars
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • Star Trek Fleet Command

Best Developer

  • DeNA
  • East Side Games
  • Feral Interactive
  • HARDlight
  • Mediatonic Games
  • Niantic
  • Plarium Global
  • PlayRix
  • Simogo
  • thatgamecompany
  • Timi Studios
  • UsTwo Games

Best Indie Developer

  • Agens
  • Ant Workshop
  • Airraport
  • Crescent Moon Games
  • Hidden Layer
  • Italic Pig
  • Noodlecake Studios
  • Starberry Games
  • Stave Studios
  • ThroughLine Games
  • Thoughtfish
  • Triband

Best Publisher

  • AppLovin – Lion Studios
  • BoomBit Games
  • Gismart
  • HandyGames
  • Kwalee
  • Netmarble
  • Playdigious
  • Rogue Games
  • Scopely
  • Tamatem
  • Tilting Point
  • Voodoo

Best Live Ops

  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • Avakin Life
  • Empires & Puzzles
  • June's Journey: Hidden Objects
  • MARVEL Strike Force
  • Merge Dragons
  • Old School RuneScape
  • Pokémon GO
  • Tanks a Lot!
  • VIP Baloot
  • Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest
  • Yahtzee With Buddies

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

  • Alien: Blackout
  • Assemble With Care
  • Black Desert Mobile
  • Elder Scrolls Blades
  • Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
  • Manifold Garden
  • Monomals
  • Ordia
  • Raid: Shadow Legends
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • The Gardens Between

Best Storytelling

  • Assemble With Care
  • Captain We Have a Problem
  • Dear Esther
  • Forgotton Anne
  • Inmost
  • Mutazione
  • Neo Cab
  • Six Ages
  • Telling Lies
  • The Stillness of the Wind

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

  • ChilliConnect
  • GameSparks/AWS
  • Google Cloud
  • Photon Quantum
  • PlayFab
  • Tenjin
  • XtraLife

Best Game Engine

  • Black Desert
  • Buildbox
  • Cocos Creator
  • Cocos2d-x
  • Construct 3
  • Gideros Mobile
  • Imperia Online Engine (‘IO Engine’)
  • Unity
  • Unreal Engine

Best Advertising & UA

  • AdTiming
  • Anzu.io
  • Bidease
  • Chartboost
  • Facebook
  • Fyber
  • Google
  • Ironsource
  • Minimob
  • MoPub by Twitter

Best Marketing Team

  • Imperia Online JSC
  • It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile [FortySeven PR]
  • Tony Hawk's Skate Jam [Maple Media]
  • Mattel Digital Games & Creative Mobile Marketing Team
  • Outplay Entertainment
  • Plarium Global
  • Rovio Entertainment
  • Star Trek Fleet Command, Asia Pacific [Scopely]
  • Tamatem
  • Tilting Point
  • Wooga
  • Zynga

Best Analytics & Data Tool

  • App Annie
  • App Ape
  • AppsFlyer
  • deltaDNA
  • GameAnalytics
  • GameRefinery Game Intelligence / Market Intelligence
  • Ogury
  • Reflections
  • SensorTower
  • SOOMLA

Best QA & Localisation Service Provider

  • Amber Studio
  • GameScribes
  • LocalizeDirect
  • MoGi
  • Tamatem
  • Testronic
  • Universally Speaking

Best Innovation

  • Apple Arcade
  • askblu.ai
  • Buildbox Software
  • Cascadeur
  • Simpool
  • Lab Cave Ad Mediation Analytic Platform

Best Tools Provider

  • AppOnboard Studio
  • Articy Software
  • COALA
  • Game of Whales
  • Nekki
  • QUASU.io
  • Simpool
  • Wappier

Best Recruitment Agency

  • Aardvark
  • Amiqus
  • Datascope
  • Games Factory Talents
  • OPM Response

Best Service Provider

  • Anzu.io
  • Bidease
  • Braavo
  • Dimoso
  • Lab Cave
  • Simpool
  • Skillz
  • Starloop Studios
  • SuperScale
  • yellowHEAD's Creative Services

Best Mobile Esport

  • Arena of Valour / Honor of Kings
  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • Clash of Clans
  • Clash Royale
  • Free Fire
  • Guns of Boom
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Summoners War
  • World of Tanks Blitz

Best Party Gaming

  • Hogwash
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  • Pac-Man Party Royale
  • Raiders of the North Sea
  • Too Many Cooks
  • Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns

Rising Star

To be announced at the ceremony

Eastern Trailblazer

To be announced at the ceremony

Mobile Legend

To be announced at the ceremony

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

The voting process for this player-voted award will begin the week of December 9th.

That's your lot. Best of luck to all the finalists and a huge thanks to everyone who lobbied.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Nov 15th, 2019

Final 12 hours to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

News Nov 8th, 2019

Get your players to nominate your game for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2020

News Nov 6th, 2019

Guns of Boom dev Game Insight announced as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards headline sponsor

News Nov 1st, 2019

Two weeks left to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Feature Oct 24th, 2019

Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies