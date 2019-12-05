Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists revealed

We're delighted to officially announce the finalists of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.
This list represents the best of the best of this glorious industry, from the top titles and developers delighting players around the world, to the tools and services companies that underpin the mobile games sector.
After an extensive lobbying process and (too) many hours of deliberation over the final shortlist, the finalists can be found below.
Most of the awards will now be decided by a panel of games industry judges, recognising the hard work of the teams and individuals that have shined over the last year.
The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, January 21st at Café de Paris in central London.
Mobile Stars
There are 23 awards in total up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, including new additions in the form of Best Mobile Esport, Best Party Gaming, Best Innovation, and Rising Star.
Fighting for the accolades are 185 finalists - our longest ever shortlist, reflecting the largest number of submissions the awards have received to date.
The Rising Star, Mobile Legend and Eastern Trailblazer, awards which recognise individuals that have made a significant impact on the mobile games industry, will be revealed at the ceremony itself.
The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice meanwhile - an accolade voted for by fans - has already been shortlisted following submissions from readers. The voting process begins next week.
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight will take place after the second day of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, on Tuesday, January 21st.
For sponsorship details please email Chris James at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.
Don't forget to register for a ticket to attend the Mobile Games Awards ceremony.
And we'll end with a heartfelt hug to Mobile Games Awards 2020 sponsor Game Insight for supporting the event for the third year running.
Now let's meet the shortlist…
The Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists
Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Call Of Duty Mobile
- Dungeon Faster
- Elder Scrolls Blades
- Grindstone
- Manifold Garden
- Mutazione
- Neo Cab
- Old School RuneScape
- Pokémon Masters
- Raid: Shadow Legends
- Rumble Stars
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Star Trek Fleet Command
Best Developer
- DeNA
- East Side Games
- Feral Interactive
- HARDlight
- Mediatonic Games
- Niantic
- Plarium Global
- PlayRix
- Simogo
- thatgamecompany
- Timi Studios
- UsTwo Games
Best Indie Developer
- Agens
- Ant Workshop
- Airraport
- Crescent Moon Games
- Hidden Layer
- Italic Pig
- Noodlecake Studios
- Starberry Games
- Stave Studios
- ThroughLine Games
- Thoughtfish
- Triband
Best Publisher
- AppLovin – Lion Studios
- BoomBit Games
- Gismart
- HandyGames
- Kwalee
- Netmarble
- Playdigious
- Rogue Games
- Scopely
- Tamatem
- Tilting Point
- Voodoo
Best Live Ops
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Avakin Life
- Empires & Puzzles
- June's Journey: Hidden Objects
- MARVEL Strike Force
- Merge Dragons
- Old School RuneScape
- Pokémon GO
- Tanks a Lot!
- VIP Baloot
- Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest
- Yahtzee With Buddies
Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
- Alien: Blackout
- Assemble With Care
- Black Desert Mobile
- Elder Scrolls Blades
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Manifold Garden
- Monomals
- Ordia
- Raid: Shadow Legends
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- The Gardens Between
Best Storytelling
- Assemble With Care
- Captain We Have a Problem
- Dear Esther
- Forgotton Anne
- Inmost
- Mutazione
- Neo Cab
- Six Ages
- Telling Lies
- The Stillness of the Wind
Best GAAS Tools & Tech
- ChilliConnect
- GameSparks/AWS
- Google Cloud
- Photon Quantum
- PlayFab
- Tenjin
- XtraLife
Best Game Engine
- Black Desert
- Buildbox
- Cocos Creator
- Cocos2d-x
- Construct 3
- Gideros Mobile
- Imperia Online Engine (‘IO Engine’)
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
Best Advertising & UA
- AdTiming
- Anzu.io
- Bidease
- Chartboost
- Fyber
- Ironsource
- Minimob
- MoPub by Twitter
Best Marketing Team
- Imperia Online JSC
- It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile [FortySeven PR]
- Tony Hawk's Skate Jam [Maple Media]
- Mattel Digital Games & Creative Mobile Marketing Team
- Outplay Entertainment
- Plarium Global
- Rovio Entertainment
- Star Trek Fleet Command, Asia Pacific [Scopely]
- Tamatem
- Tilting Point
- Wooga
- Zynga
Best Analytics & Data Tool
- App Annie
- App Ape
- AppsFlyer
- deltaDNA
- GameAnalytics
- GameRefinery Game Intelligence / Market Intelligence
- Ogury
- Reflections
- SensorTower
- SOOMLA
Best QA & Localisation Service Provider
- Amber Studio
- GameScribes
- LocalizeDirect
- MoGi
- Tamatem
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
Best Innovation
- Apple Arcade
- askblu.ai
- Buildbox Software
- Cascadeur
- Simpool
- Lab Cave Ad Mediation Analytic Platform
Best Tools Provider
- AppOnboard Studio
- Articy Software
- COALA
- Game of Whales
- Nekki
- QUASU.io
- Simpool
- Wappier
Best Recruitment Agency
- Aardvark
- Amiqus
- Datascope
- Games Factory Talents
- OPM Response
Best Service Provider
- Anzu.io
- Bidease
- Braavo
- Dimoso
- Lab Cave
- Simpool
- Skillz
- Starloop Studios
- SuperScale
- yellowHEAD's Creative Services
Best Mobile Esport
- Arena of Valour / Honor of Kings
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Clash of Clans
- Clash Royale
- Free Fire
- Guns of Boom
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- PUBG Mobile
- Summoners War
- World of Tanks Blitz
Best Party Gaming
- Hogwash
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- Raiders of the North Sea
- Too Many Cooks
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns
Rising Star
To be announced at the ceremony
Eastern Trailblazer
To be announced at the ceremony
Mobile Legend
To be announced at the ceremony
Pocket Gamer People’s Choice
The voting process for this player-voted award will begin the week of December 9th.
That's your lot. Best of luck to all the finalists and a huge thanks to everyone who lobbied.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?