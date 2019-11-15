News

Final 12 hours to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

By

This is it. The final hours of the lobbying phase of the forthcoming Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in association with Game Insight, are upon us.

A huge number of you have already submitted your suggestions but if you're being fashionably late and if, over the past year, you have:

  • Released one of the finest mobile games experiences
  • Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out
  • Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players
  • Supplied critical industry-leading services
  • Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up
  • Introduced genuine innovation into the sector
  • Played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game above your peers
  • Or perhaps simply wish to shout out someone else's work you feel deserves recognition

Then this is your final opportunity to let the mobile games world know about it.

Nominations close at midnight tonight (November 15th). (Submissions after this time may not be counted.)

The third outing of the event, which showcases the great and good of this gorgeous industry, will take place on Tuesday, January 21st at a swanky central London venue right after Pocket Gamer Connects London shuts its doors.

How do you nominate?

Head to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the relevant award(s) you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

After this phase, we'll put together a shortlist of finalists, and then a panel of illustrious industry judges will vote for the winners, to be revealed on the night of the ceremony.

January's event has 23 awards up for grabs. Including:

  1. Game of the Year
  2. Pocket Gamer People's Choice
  3. Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
  4. Best Storytelling
  5. Best Live Ops
  6. Best Mobile Esport
  7. Best Party Gaming
  8. Best Developer
  9. Best Indie Developer
  10. Best Publisher
  11. Best Game Engine
  12. Best Tools Provider
  13. Best Analytics / Data Tool
  14. Best GAAS Tools & Tech
  15. Best Innovation
  16. Best Advertising & UA
  17. Best Marketing Team
  18. Best QA and Localisation Service Provider
  19. Best Recruitment Agency
  20. Best Service Provider
  21. Rising Star
  22. Eastern Trailblazer
  23. Mobile Legend

In summary, then: get your entries in. Submissions for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in association with Game Insight will end at midnight tonight (November 15th) so that the judging can begin.

The awards ceremony will take place at a central London venue – tickets will be available soon.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.


