A special thank you to the sponsors for the 2020 Mobile Games Awards

Game Insight

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world’s leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 350 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone.

Lockwood Publishing

Beginning in 2009, Lockwood Publishing was the leading content developer on PlayStation Home, Sony’s ground-breaking social environment. The Nottingham based business switched its focus to creating its own social platform on mobile platforms in 2013. Its core product, Avakin Life - where people customise their avatars in a rich, virtual world – has reached over 2 million downloads a month with over 70 million active users. Led by co-founder Halli Bjornsson, the company generated sales of over £18 million in 2018. The game is a global hit, with 95% of the company’s revenue coming from outside the UK, enjoying huge growth in the markets like North America, Brazil and Russia. The company is continuing on its strong growth trend by expanding out of its Nottingham based studio into new locations including Newcastle, Lisbon and Lithuania.

Rogue Games

Rogue Games is a new kind of gaming company. Founded in 2017, Rogue Games Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, CA with offices in San Francisco. Rogue’s diverse portfolio features several award-winning titles including Vainglory, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Glitch Dash, Chaos Battle League, Oz: Broken Kingdom, BeSwitched! Match 3, Super Impossible Road, Hexaflip, Sociable Soccer, and many more, all available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Steam.

Amber

Amber is primed to support creative industries by offering a full range of turn-key product development and service solutions. The company maintains five service pillars, including game development, co-development, live operations, custom engineering and development support. Established in 2013, Amber has over 400 staff in its development centers and its team hails from some of the games industry's best and brightest companies including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Gameloft, Bandai Namco, Disney and others. Amber is an employee-owned company headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, with offices in Botosani, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Recontact Games

The passion of the Recontact Games, which starts with the motto of Playable Arts, is to build the films on videos and cinematic, which are direct game dynamics, not on multiple choice storytelling. In this form, Recontact will make a name for itself in the mobile gaming industry with original content.

Playdemic

Founded in 2010, Playdemic is one of Europe's leading mobile games companies. Based just outside Manchester in the UK, we focus on creating innovative, meaningful mobile games that engage and delight players. Our mission is to surprise players with games that exceed their expectations. We are asking for people's time and advocacy, and to achieve this we put their playing experience above all other considerations. We aim to build games players love. We believe that making the world's best games requires incredibly talented people, a highly stimulating and supportive environment, and the freedom to pursue excellence. These three elements are the foundation of Playdemic and our biggest priority. Playdemic is owned and run by a team of highly experienced Game Industry professionals with a strong track record of success in casual online and social gaming over the past 15 years.

Tilting Point

Tilting Point is a new generation games partner for top independent development studios, with a focus on the rapidly growing mobile and tablet markets. Tilting Point empowers elite developers with expert resources, operational support, and funding to give carefully selected games mainstream success. The company adheres to a core philosophy of putting development talent first, advancing industry-leading analytics, and overcoming discoverability hurdles with aggressive, best-in-class marketing. Tilting Point is located in Manhattan and Barcelona.

Enthusiast Gaming

Building the largest network of communities for gaming and esports fans, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest gaming network in the US, and globally reaches over 200 million gamers monthly. We are committed to building gaming communities of like-minded fans, providing sources of trusted gaming information, and producing engaging advertising experiences. We are here to help bring gaming into the future. Built by gamers, for gamers.

