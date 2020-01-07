Who will win at the 2020 Mobile Game Awards?

Welcome to 2020 - an exciting new decade of mobile games awaits!

Before we launch into this enticing future, it's important to celebrate the very best of what was a rather splendid 12 months in and of itself at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in association with Game Insight.

It must have been a cracking year because we had more entries than ever before, which were whittled down to the incredible 185 finalists that are currently being vetted by our anonymous judging panel to pick the 21 ultimate winners.

The Mobile Games Awards ceremony promises to be quite something: a gala evening of networking, three-course dinner, drinking and perhaps a little after-hours dancing in the company of elite industry figures at the swanky Café de Paris in central London (Tuesday, January 21st - immediately after day two of Pocket Gamer Connects London).

Single tickets and tables are on sale now, but spaces are strictly limited, so no matter whether you want to celebrate being shortlisted, treat your team after an amazing year, or simply make a statement of intent about how you'll be changing the world in 2020, make sure you secure your ticket now! Alternatively, if you want to make an even bigger splash and see your name in lights (or on napkins), there's still a chance to join our awesome sponsors - just get in touch.

You can check out the finalists for 2020 right here.

