One week left to save up to $350 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 is set to return on January 20th and 21st, and time is running out to save up to $350 on the price of tickets.

Held at The Brewery, this two-day B2B games industry expo is poised to make an incredible return.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing chance to save on tickets with our Early Bird offer! These discounts end at midnight next Thursday, November 21st. Book now!

Three events under one roof

Over 2,800 industry professionals from all around the world will be joining us for two days of conference talks, panel sessions, keynotes, pitches, showcases, networking and more. From C-level executives to lone developers, you’ll find them all there. We also have 200 of the game industry’s leading authorities, sharing their key insights on everything from monetisation to UX design, esports and more, all on 15 wall-to-wall conferences, 120 sessions and 40 hours of content.

We hold a lot of love for all forms of gaming, and that’s why at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, we will be debuting two brand new events to celebrate console, PC, XR and blockchain gaming alongside mobile gaming.

Big Screen Gaming features six tracks, 60 speakers, 40 sessions and 16 hours of content covering all the hottest trends in the console, PC and XR gaming space. And if you’re a budding blockchain enthusiast, check out our Blockchain Gamer LIVE! It features four more tracks and 50 speakers sharing all the blockchain basics, thoughts on game design, the latest trends and what’s next for the future.

Combine all three events and that’s a whopping 25 tracks, 310 speakers, 190 sessions and 90+ hours of content. Phew! In the coming weeks, we will reveal more details about the show, so keep your eyes peeled...

Your ticket will grant you access to all three events!

Networking, Pitches, Showcases and more

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we host a ton of networking opportunities and fringe events, allowing you to meet fellow professionals from all over the world. With our free online meeting scheduler, you can organise meetings and find that essential contact out of the 2,800 attendees. And below you can find out more about the fringe events we are running:

Book now!

Start the New Year off with a bang and join us for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020. Buy your tickets now and get up to $350 off the price! Although, this discount ends midnight next Thursday, November 21st. So book now!