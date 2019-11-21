N3twork raises $40 million for new games, publishing platform and community app

Secretive, successful US mobile developer N3twork has announced a substantial $40 million Series C funding round.

This takes the company's total investment to over $57 million.

Founded by ex-Ngmoco CEO Neil Young back in 2013, N3twork already operates core mobile card-based RPG Legendary: Game of Heroes.

It has new game Tetris Royale in soft launch testing.

It’s also building out Scale Platform, its development and live ops tech, and a consumer-facing fan app called The N3twork, which will be released in 2020.

The funding will accelerate these activities, as well as fuelling additional game development.

Three for synergy

“Mobile entertainment is now at the center of our daily lifestyle and everyone plays games,” commented N3twork CEO Neil Young.

“We are incredibly focused on creating a company that can fully realize the opportunity through combining the best games, the best developer platform and community network to entertain every type of player.”

The investment came from Griffin Gaming Partners, Galaxy Digital Capital, KPCB Holdings, Korea Investment Partners, TABLE, Blue Planet Software, and Ocean Road.

As part of the round, former Lionsgate Interactive president and Griffin partner Peter Levin has joined the board of directors.