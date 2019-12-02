Ukie grants membership to BGI and National Videogame Museum

A background in digital media, education, creative technology, and youth culture, and a PhD in online communities, identity, and young people, gives Jo a wealth of experience in all aspects of interactive entertainment.

The BGI Charity and its National Videogame Museum are now members of Ukie.

As revealed on its website, the trade body has shown its continued support for the games industry through the offering of membership to the BGI charity.

More than 450 interactive entertainment companies are part of Ukie.

The decision was driven by the continued difficulty the games industry faces when getting public funding for cultural reasons.

“Games have a cultural significance and the NVM has a role to play in preserving and presenting this to the public. Supporting it shows our long term commitment to celebrating our industry culture and we hope it goes from strength to strength,” said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist.

“Fight for public funding”

Ukie boatrd chair Stuart Dinsey added: “We encourage companies and individuals to visit Sheffield and support our industry’s heritage as patrons or sponsors.

“While we continue to fight for public funding for games culture through our Next Level manifesto, the sector can make a valuable contribution to preserving heritage in the coming years.”

BGI trustees vice-chair Claire Boissiere concluded: “I’m super excited about the possibilities this deeper collaboration between Ukie and BGI opens up and I’m looking forward to working together on future initiatives.”