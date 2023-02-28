Dr Jo Twist OBE moves on from role as UKIE CEO

A background in digital media, education, creative technology, and youth culture, and a PhD in online communities, identity, and young people, gives Jo a wealth of experience in all aspects of interactive entertainment.

Dr Jo Twist OBE has stepped down from her role as CEO of UK game trading body UKIE, reports gamesindustry.biz, taking a new role as CEO of the UK’s music trade group BPI.

Twist was first appointed to her role as UKIE CEO in 2012, and is expected to begin her new role in July. UKIE’s head of commercial and membership Sam Collins and strategic project lead Dan Woor will manage UKIE on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Twist is found.

The group has already begun searching for a suitable candidate, stating that it’s seeking “a strategic and inspirational leader with the passion and diplomacy to build on the foundations laid by Twist and expand the vision, ambition and might of UKIE as it looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities that will face the games and interactive entertainment industry in the coming decade."

During her time at UKIE, Twist has helped push for the implementation of tax breaks for game developers in the UK and the adoption of the self-regulated PEGI system of age classification for games as opposed to the BBFC rating system.

"Jo will be a hard act to replace and follow but this is an exciting juncture for UKIE and the industry," commented UKIE chair Tim Woodley.

"We obviously need to take time to find the right person to lead UKIE into the next stage of its journey. Thankfully we are afforded the time to do this due to the high calibre of the UKIE Senior Management Team and the entirety of the UKIE staff which Jo has galvanised."

Dancing to a new beat

Twist will join BPI chair YolanDa Brown OBE DL and chief strategy officer and interim CEO Sophie Jones in the leadership team of BPI.

"I am delighted to join the BPI at such an exciting time for British music,” said Twist. “Having spent the last 25 years working across cutting-edge creative industries I look forward to working with YolanDa, Sophie and the team as they support their label members and the wider music community in fully realising the value of music - growing the market, boosting exports and ensuring the recognition and backing the industry deserves.”

“The industry’s talent, so passionately nurtured by innovative major and independent record labels, is world leading, and the BPI plays an important role in creating an environment where labels and their artists can thrive and the next generation of talent can be supported into the industry.”

“On behalf of the BPI, its Council and members, I am excited to welcome Jo Twist as our new chief executive,” said Brown. “In what was a competitive recruitment process she showed great passion, drive and a big heart for music. Jo has outstanding credentials and, along with her fresh perspective, she will bring a rich breadth of experience garnered in games and across the creative industries. This will prove invaluable to the BPI and to UK recorded music as we navigate great changes in our industry. We wish her all the very best in the role and keenly look forward to her arrival this Summer.”

UKIE released a new UK Games Map in January, highlighting a 31% increase in gaming companies.