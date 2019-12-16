Learn about British industry trends in the Brightest Britain track at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Five weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Brightest Britain - Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from Britain and beyond.

January 20th, 2020

9:00 - We will kick off the track with a superstar session. App Annie’s managing director Paul Barnes will discuss the key market insights for gaming in 2020.

9:40 - Join Hiro Capital managing general partner Luke Alvarez and Sumo Group director Ian Livingstone CBE. The pair will discuss emerging macro trends in games and game streaming from a VC investor’s perspective. In 2019 alone, the company saw over 300 early-stage game innovators.



10:20 - Next, enjoy a superstar fireside chat with Team17’s CEO Debbie Bestwick and Drake Star Partners partner Micheal Metzger. Learn about the roller coaster ride that the company has been on in its 30 years. Bestwick will discuss Team17’s upcoming titles, growth drivers and M&A interest in independent games studios.

10:40 - Still interested in Brexit? Well then, you do not want to miss our closing panel for the track. Join BFI head of certification Anna Mansi and freelance videogame journalist Will Freeman as they have a post-Brexit discussion.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending.

