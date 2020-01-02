News

Team17 snaps up Yippee Entertainment for $1.85 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 2nd, 2020 acquisition Team17
Yippee Entertainment 		$1.9m
£1.4m
Team17 snaps up Yippee Entertainment for $1.85 million
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

UK indie publisher Team17 has announced that it has bought development studio Yippee Entertainment.

The deal clocks in at around £1.4 million ($1.77 million), £922,407 ($1.2 million) of which is being paid out in cash with the remaining £433,200 ($572,207) being issued via shares that are locked in over a three year period.

Yippee was founded back in 2011 by Hasbro, Acclaim, and Ocean veteran Mike Delves.

The Manchester-based outfit has worked on a variety of own IP and contracted work and moving forward will be supporting Team17's own franchises as well as projects from the company's development partners.

"Accelerate"

Team17 boss Debbie Bestwick MBE says the purchase will let the firm "accelerate" recruitment in the North West of England.

"On behalf of the Group, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Mike and his team," she said.

"MediaCityUK is a wonderful location for our second UK studio and the acquisition of Yippee allows us to accelerate our recruitment plans in the North West."

We recently spoke to Team17's head of publishing Max Everingham about his long-career as part of our Jobs in Games series.

Debbie Bestwick will be having a fireside chat about the company's rollercoaster ride over the last 30 years at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020. Get your tickets now!


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News May 8th, 2018

Worms developer Team17 set to float on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

News Sep 1st, 2016

Worms developer Team17 scoops $21.8 million investment to grow business

Interview Nov 26th, 2019

A career as long as the games industry: Team 17's Max Everingham

News Sep 11th, 2019

Worms firm Team17 passes on joining Apple Arcade

News Jul 12th, 2019

Weather Factory, Sumo Digital and Jagex pick up the accolades at Develop: Star Awards

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies