Phoenix Games acquires German developer Sixteen Tons Entertainment for its growing development group

Unique publisher/development group Phoenix Games has acquired German developer Promotion Software for an undisclosed sum as it continues to build up its family of games companies.

Promotion Software is best known for its games development label Sixteen Tons Entertainment, which in turn is known for its Emergency series of real-time strategy games focused on the emergency services. It's most recent title, Emergency HQ, has secured over six million players on mobile since launching in 2018.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Phoenix states that there are more announcements to be made in the future concerning further acquisitions.

Emergency & I

"My games companies are accompanying me for a really long time now, I have been growing them for more than 25 years – to join the Phoenix Games family is not a question of money, it is a question of trust," said Ralph Stock, owner and CEO of Promotion Software and Sixteen Tons Entertainment.

"I greatly admire what Klaas Kersting is building and am proud to be part of the Phoenix Games group from now on."

"Anyone in the games industry, particularly those in Germany, should be familiar with Ralph Stock's incredible track record," added Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting.

"To maintain such a high quality of output for so many years, in such a cutthroat industry, is no accident and speaks to his talent and commitment. We are beyond thrilled to welcome him and his teams into the Phoenix family and be given the chance to play our part in their next chapter."

Promotion/Sixteen Tons joins Well Played, Phoenix's first acquisition made in May 2019. We spoke to Kersting about his decision to start his new development family venture in April 2019.