How developers can start making games that make a positive impact on society

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Elite Founders CEO Joakim Achren led a panel of developers in a discussion on making games for good.

"Having more diverse teams is more profitable," said Unicorn Pirates CEO Nikolina Zidar, whose own studio hires a diverse range of people who identify as different genders and sexualities.

She also argued that job adverts need to be written with diverse applicants in mind, noting that "if you're hiring for a handyman, you're not going to get women and non-binary people applying."

More is better

"We were really set back at the time by having just a bunch of men in their 20's and 30's making games for men in their 20's and 30's," said MAG Interactive CBDO David Amor on his history in console gaming, adding that when developers expanded their scope for more diverse games, they can easily find a wider audience looking for these games.

"If you lack certain people in your game, that makes a political message," noted Wings Interactive co-founder Cassia Curran, commenting on how developers should be sure their games reflect their values as much as their teams do.

