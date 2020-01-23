Five things we learned at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Our seventh (!) Pocket Gamer Connects London has come to a close, and the 2020 edition may well have been our best one yet.

With hundreds of speakers talking across a huge range of topics in lecture-style sessions, fireside chats, and always-popular panels, there was plenty to take in no matter what section of the industry you're interest in.

The team at PocketGamer.biz also took a huge role this year - staff writer Matthew Forde hosted the Show me the Money track on day two, contributing editor Jon Jordan held down the fort at Blockchain LIVE!, while our editor Ric Cowley hosted a fireside chat, a hypercasual panel, and two tracks, all on day one.

Sharing and learning

But we weren't just out there hosting. With what few spare moments we had, we were in the crowds with you, learning from all the fabulous speakers who took the time to share their expertise with us.

It's likely you'll have seen some of the things we wrote from the event already - and if you haven't, be sure to check them out.

But we wanted to take some time to reflect on the two jam-packed days and think carefully about a few things that we took away from the show which we think our readers should be considering in the coming months.

So please, join us as we look back on PGC London 2020 with what we think are the five most important things we learned at the event.