Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 advent calendar

By , Special Features Editor
Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 advent calendar

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects London advent calendar.

Much like actual advent calendars, each entry will be a small teaser to get yourself ready for when Santa - I mean Pocket Gamer Connects - lands in London.

Check back each day to find out more about a different aspect of Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference.

Oh, and we might have been at the eggnog early, but we find ourselves in festive mood, so why not have a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

  1. 1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences
  2. Network with thousands of games industry professionals
  3. 15 jam-packed tracks - or is it more?
  4. Free meeting scheduler
  5. World-class speakers
  6. Matching developers with publishers
  7. Venue: The Brewery, London
  8. The Global Connects Party

 


  • 1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences

    1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences logo

    Pocket Gamer Connects London will attract over 2,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia and America - on January 20th and 21st.

    To go with the show floor, pitches, matchmaking sessions and networking, the conference schedule features 15 tracks of seminars and panels from 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Supercell, Rovio, King, Tencent, and more.

    PC, console, XR and blockchain

    And while being a mobile games conference is what we’re known for, we can’t help but celebrate all forms of gaming. That’s why we’re running two brand new events alongside Pocket Gamer Connects. Your ticket will grant you access to all three shows.

    Building on the PC Connects conference from previous years, Big Screen Gaming brings a further 6 seminar tracks and 60 speakers from the likes of Riot Games, Super Evil Megacorp, Jagex and more - covering all aspects of PC, console and XR gaming. They will be looking into the future as gaming is set to enter a new era.

    And as an extension of the Blockchain Gamer Connects activity you’ve seen from previous events, Blockchain Gamer LIVE! features four tracks where 50 blockchain gaming experts from the likes of Animoca Brands, Pixowl, Blockchain Game Alliance, Blockchain Cuties and more will share their expertise.

    Across all three events, that’s a total of 25 tracks, 310 speakers, 190 sessions and 90+ hours of content. Wow!

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference returns to the UK to kickstart the new decade with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th and 22nd. The event will host 2,500 attendees across both days, and you can connect with any of them by using our online meeting scheduler - free to all attendees.

    Alongside the wonderful tracks and speakers listed above, the event will feature a vibrant expo space dedicated for indies showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, publisher SpeedMatch, and the Global Connects Party.

    A festive discounted offer

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!


  • Network with thousands of games industry professionals

    Network with thousands of games industry professionals logo

    On January 20th and 21st, over 2,500 games industry professionals from more than 50 countries will gather in London for Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London.

    Pocket Gamer Connects London is the first big European event of the year, so why not kick off the new decade in style and start your networking early by joining us in London with a follow-up in Seattle.

    Everyone and anyone

    At our conferences, we have a wide variety of industry professionals who join us each year, from C-level executives to students and lone developers. 57% of attendees are game developers (from indie to the biggest studios), particularly designers, artist talent and programmers the most represented. Senior management roles account for 40% of our attendants, ensuring you’re talking to people that can make the magic happen.

    At Pocket Gamer Connects London, we pride ourselves in connecting you with the entire games industry. Through our free online meeting scheduler - free to all attendees - you can make the connections that are crucial for your business out of those 2,500 attendees. Additionally, there are networking and matchmaking sessions such as the publisher SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers together speed-dating style, and the Investor Connector, which sets pre-selected applicants who are looking for funding up with investors in a series of one-on-one meetings.

    And, of course, we couldn’t leave without mentioning one last amazing networking opportunity, the Global Connects Party. Keep the networking going until late while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. It’s a great way to secure connections while relaxing in a chilled atmosphere.

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!


  • 15 jam-packed tracks - or is it more?

    15 jam-packed tracks - or is it more? logo

    Day three is upon us in the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar! Time to find out what’s behind this door…

    When Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 20th and 21st, 2020, it will be packing no fewer than 15 conference tracks!

    Each track is dedicated to a different aspect of the mobile games industry:

    25 conference tracks across three shows

    We got you there! In addition to the 15 tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects, there’s another six tracks for partner event Big Screen Gaming AND a further four at Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

    Your ticket gets you into all three shows.

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    Start the new decade off with the first BIG games industry show of the year, Pocket Gamer Connects London. On January 20th and 21st, over 2,500 industry professionals from all around the world will gather in the UK’s capital for two days of networking, talks, panels, showcases and more.

    A total of 25 conference tracks will be delivered by 310 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry across three industry events - Pocket Gamer Connects, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

  • Free meeting scheduler

    Free meeting scheduler logo

    2,500 games industry professionals will attend Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - that’s a lot to network with!

    Instead of leaving things to chance seeing who you bump into on the day - or spending hours searching the internet for contact details to set up a meeting in advance - why not make use of our free and unlimited online meeting scheduler.

    To help you track down that essential contact at the event, our Pitch & Match meeting scheduler is free to all of our attendees. If they’re at the event, then you can arrange a meeting with them at a time and location of your choosing.

    You’ll receive an invitation to join by email as the show dates approach. It’s completely optional and totally free, no matter how much you use it - so get stuck in!

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!


  • World-class speakers

    World-class speakers logo

    Ever since the beginning of the Connects international series, Pocket Gamer Connects London has established a reputation for presenting the finest speakers, industry leaders and big brands from the mobile games industry. And 2020 is no different.

    Apart from the fact that it’s bigger than ever, with a whopping 25 conference tracks across three events - Pocket Gamer is joined by partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

    Notable speakers include:

    L-R: Joy Marianowicz, John Peterson, Sabrina Carmona, Ana Luca, Alex Fleetwood

    • Facebook Gaming; Joy Marianowicz
    • FunPlus; Shanti Bergel and Graham Gockley
    • Geogrify; Kate Edwards
    • Jam City; John Peterson
    • King; Sabrina Carmona and Ana Luca
    • Niantic; Alex Fleetwood
    • Rovio; Michail Katkoff
    • Tencent; Miley Chen
    • Sumo Group; Ian Livingstone
    • Supercell; Jaakko Harlas and Timur Haussila
    • Wargaming; Sean Lee

    L-R: Michail Katkoff, Miley Chen, Ian Livingstone, Kate Edwards, Sean Lee

    You can find out more about some of these incredible speakers here and here.

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

  • Matching developers with publishers

    Matching developers with publishers logo

    Whether you’re a developer seeking help on releasing your game, or a publisher scouting up-and-coming talent, the SpeedMatch session is right for you! This event pairs developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating type meetings over the course of two hours.

    These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal; they help make initial contact for developers and publishers so they can organise a longer follow-up meeting during or after the conference.

    The SpeedMatch session is open to all qualifying attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects London. There’s no additional charge, but there is a filtering process. If you’re interested in taking part, simply fill in the application form.

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!


  • Venue: The Brewery, London

    Venue: The Brewery, London logo

    The Brewery is the premier event venue in the City of London and hosted Pocket Gamer Connects London in 2016, garnering the most praise from attendees of any of our Connects venues to date. So we’ve been back ever since.

    Conveniently located and easily reachable, The Brewery’s unique and flexible three-level environment lends itself effortlessly as the location to host Pocket Gamer Connects - alongside partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - while ensuring each Connects experience remains distinct and fully functional.

    And because we’ve continued to grow each year, we’ve opened up even more space at the venue for 2020!

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

  • The Global Connects Party

    The Global Connects Party logo

    If you’ve not had time to talk to everyone you wanted on the first day - and with 2,500 attendees, that’s not unlikely - then you’ll be pleased to hear that day one’s networking doesn’t need to end at the conference.

    It’s just getting started, with our Global Connects Party. It’s free for all attendees and the networking goes on into the night, where you might meet an important contact over a drink, make lifelong friends and find your fortune…

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    As Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks the new year of international events off on January 20th and 21st.

    With a total of 25 conference across three industry events - Pocket Gamer, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! - the event will see 2,500 attendees through the big doors.

    There will be a vibrant expo space dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, networking, and the Global Connects Party.

    Advent discount

    Get a 10% discount on Indie, Dev/Publisher and Non-Dev/Publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

