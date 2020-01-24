Stardew Valley clears 10 million sales in just under four years

Indie farming simulator Stardew Valley has surpassed 10 million sales since launching back in February 2016.

The figure was revealed by one-man development team Eric Barone on Twitter, under his development name ConcernedApe. A breakdown of sales per platform was not revealed.

Counting chickens

Stardew Valley was released on mobile in October 2018, published by Chucklefish with development help from UK outfit The Secret Police. While other versions are now self-published by Barone, Chucklefish remains involved with the mobile editions of the game.

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 23, 2020

Less than a month after release, it was estimated that the game had generated $1 million in revenue on mobile. At a cost of $7.99, this indicates it sold around 125,000 copies in its first month of release. It is also believed to have sold over one million copies on Nintendo's Switch.

Stardew Valley was one of the launch titles for Google's Play Pass in September 2019. It is unclear if any downloads from this service count towards overall sales figures.