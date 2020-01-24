News

Stardew Valley clears 10 million sales in just under four years

Stardew Valley clears 10 million sales in just under four years
By , Editor

Indie farming simulator Stardew Valley has surpassed 10 million sales since launching back in February 2016.

The figure was revealed by one-man development team Eric Barone on Twitter, under his development name ConcernedApe. A breakdown of sales per platform was not revealed.

Counting chickens

Stardew Valley was released on mobile in October 2018, published by Chucklefish with development help from UK outfit The Secret Police. While other versions are now self-published by Barone, Chucklefish remains involved with the mobile editions of the game.

Less than a month after release, it was estimated that the game had generated $1 million in revenue on mobile. At a cost of $7.99, this indicates it sold around 125,000 copies in its first month of release. It is also believed to have sold over one million copies on Nintendo's Switch.

Stardew Valley was one of the launch titles for Google's Play Pass in September 2019. It is unclear if any downloads from this service count towards overall sales figures.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Nov 14th, 2018

Stardew Valley reaps a $1 million harvest on iOS after making its mobile debut

as News Nov 14th, 2019

Tencent’s revenue grows by 21% thanks to Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile

News Aug 16th, 2019

Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console of 2019 in the US

News Jul 19th, 2019

Nintendo Switch US sales top PlayStation and Xbox in June

as News Jul 19th, 2019

Dr. Mario World encapsulates five million downloads in first week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies