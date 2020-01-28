News

Atari pens deal to launch branded hotels across the US

January 28th, 2020 license Atari Inc. Not disclosed
By , Editor

Atari has signed a deal with "innovation and strategy agency" GSD Group to build Atari-themed hotels across the US.

The hotels will sport an enormous Atari logo as the centrepiece of the exterior design, while inside will feature "fully immersive experiences" for people of all ages and gaming abilities, including VR and AR. Esports venues and studios are also planned to be included in the design.

Atari's first hotel will be built in Phoenix, Arizona, with local real estate developer True North Studios handling construction. The developers are expecting to break ground in mid-2020, though there is no completion date currently estimated.

There are also plans to construct hotels in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

More than just a place to stay

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we'll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari.

"Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

Atari had something of a quiet 2019, cropping up in April when it started trading on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. The firm also made a strategic investment in blockchain specialist Animoca Brands in December 2018.

Ric Cowley
