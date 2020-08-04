Animoca Brands extends its partnership with Atari

Animoca Brands has extended its existing partnership with Atari to include more of the company's classic games.

Back in December 2018, Atari acquired $250,000 worth of shares in Animoca Brands. As part of the agreement, the Hong Kong-based firm was to make blockchain versions of several Atari mobile titles such as Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch.

Through the new agreement, Animoca gains the right to build blockchain versions of a further 15 Atari classics, including Pong, Asteroids, Missile Command, Lunar Lander and Centipede.

“This significant expansion of our partnership with Atari allows Animoca Brands to leverage some of the greatest ever classic games into our blockchain strategy and on our popular platforms, including the hypercasual gaming platform Gamee and the digital collectibles platform Quidd. We are very excited at the opportunity to catapult these nostalgic, history-making games into the future," said Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu.

Strong partnership

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Animoca Brands, whose vision for the integration of blockchain technology into video games is perfectly aligned with ours. When we signed the initial agreement, we always envisaged to expand it to the most iconic games of the Atari catalog to turn them into blockchain games," said Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais.

"Our ambition for the Atari VCS is to develop an ecosystem that gives users access to the largest number of tools for creation and entertainment. Blockchain games inside a virtual world are a perfect example for the types of entertainment that we want to propose to the Atari VCS userbase. It was the natural choice to ask our partner Animoca Brands, whose leadership in blockchain gaming is unquestioned, to offer their blockchain gaming content directly on the Atari VCS.”

Recently, Atari teamed up with Azerion to bring five of its retro titles to web platforms through HTML5.