Azerion teams up with Atari to bring five classic games to browsers

By , Staff Writer

Tech firm Azerion has teamed up with games company Atari to bring five of its games to mobile and web platforms through HTML5.

The classic games are Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, Pong and Missile Command. However, for the time being, these games are only available through the HTML5 format in Norway and the Netherlands.

Dutch players can access the games through games portal Playtime while Norweigian users can go through the Telenor Spill mobile app. Over the coming months, Azerion plans to bring the services to other countries, including the classic Atari titles.

Play the classics

"We are thrilled to bring these immensely popular games to a new generation of players," said Atari chief operating officer Jean-Marcel Nicolai.

"The Azerion team perfectly captured what people have loved for years about our games while refreshing each title to work seamlessly on any web-enabled device, be it PC, Mac, Linux, or mobile."

Azerion executive vice president for games and strategic partnerships Erol Erturk added, "Millions of people play HTML5 games every day, making it a smart way for Atari to reach a huge additional audience.

"Atari is huge in gaming, and the fact that they have trusted us to recreate their iconic titles shows enormous faith in our ability to make HTML5 games successful. We’re thrilled to bring our expertise to this partnership."


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

