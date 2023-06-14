Azerion’s GameDistribution announces a new partnership with Moonlander.ai

Azerion’s GameDistribution, the HTML5 game distribution platform, has announced a new collaboration with Moonlander.ai to introduce its AI-powered software development kit to the gaming industry, with the hopes of revolutionising the way cross-platform 3D games are developed.

Moonlander released its SDK in March. The SDK is designed to reduce the cost and time required to create high-end casual games through the integration of generative AI, designed to work alongside existing tools such as ChatGPT and StableDiffusion.

Through the new partnership, GameDistribution and Moonlander will collaborate to customise the kit’s tools to fit the specific needs of GameDistribution, allowing its studios to create high quality games at a higher rate, while reducing costs and time investments.

Additionally, the company’s hope that the collaboration will add value to branded games produced by GameDistribution, giving brands worldwide access to gamified products faster through Azerion’s “game as a campaign” solution, while allowing them to distribute the final product through thousands of websites.

"By joining forces, Azerion and Moonlander are paving the way for a new era of AI gaming, where the power of collaboration unlocks endless possibilities for immersive, intelligent, and engaging gameplay experiences," said Azerion vice president of games and strategic partnerships Erol Ertuk.

Shooting the moon

The Moonlander SDK leverages the latest advancements in AI technology, using its AI-powered procedural reasoning system (PRS), ShapeShifter, to help users create virtual worlds, mechanics, and settings, acting as an additional tool for developers.

“We are thrilled to work with Azerion’s developer network and reach millions of players daily. A company famous for their partnerships with Gameloft, Atari and ownership of titles such as Habbo hotel,” said Moonlander chief product officer Ruben Vroman.

“You can see our AI-powered PRS engine - named ShapeShifter - as an automated Rubik’s cube. Each colour of the cube is a generative AI, 3D asset, or third-party solution, and with a press of a button, it creates the 3D world and mechanics that can then be tweaked to perfection,” added chief technology officer David Jonas.

Azerion reported 452.6 million euros in revenue in 2022.