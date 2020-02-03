News

Gears Pop! developer Mediatonic to open new studio in Leamington Spa

By , Editor

UK indie developer Mediatonic has revealed plans to open a new studio in Leamington Spa.

The studio is currently staffing up and is particularly interested in hiring people for art and engineering roles to begin with. It aims to grow to a staff of 60 by 2022.

Mediatonic is known on mobile for its game Heavenstrike Rivals, developed in collaboration with Square Enix, and Gears Pop!, a child-friendly take on Microsoft's mature, violent shooter which garnered over one million downloads in August 2019.

Growing presence

"Mediatonic has a presence in many of the largest gaming hubs in the UK, including London, Brighton and Guildford, so we're delighted to have the chance to make positive connections in what is arguably the UK's capital of video game development, Leamington Spa," said Mediatonic head of art Phil Warner.

"Cultural growth is all about sharing – and I can't wait to see how the Leamington Spa community and Mediatonic will bring out the best in each other."

Mediatonic expanded into Madrid in July 2019 following investment from Synova Capital Fund III. We spoke to recruitment manager Jake Kimber back in 2017 about how to get a job at the developer.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

