Gears Pop snags one million players

Microsoft and Mediatonic's Gears Pop mobile game has surpassed one million players.

The real-time multiplayer title takes inspiration from Supercell’s Clash Royale, adding cover a mechanic as players look to destroy the enemy base.

The title is a partnership between Microsoft and Funko Pop, with characters styled after the famous figurines.

Grossing performance

According to App Annie data, Gears Pop entered into the US App Store top 100 grossing game rankings at launch. By August 26th it slipped to 115th and has since fallen to 163rd as of August 29th.

On Google Play meanwhile the title has actually generally been on the rise, peaking at 110th on August 28th and ranking 117th on August 29th.

In the UK, Gears Pop Has largely been a top 100 grossing game on the App Store, ranking most recently at 101st on August 29th. On Android, the title peaked yesterday at 47th.