Gears Pop snags one million players

Microsoft and Mediatonic's Gears Pop mobile game has surpassed one million players.
The real-time multiplayer title takes inspiration from Supercell’s Clash Royale, adding cover a mechanic as players look to destroy the enemy base.
The title is a partnership between Microsoft and Funko Pop, with characters styled after the famous figurines.
Grossing performance
According to App Annie data, Gears Pop entered into the US App Store top 100 grossing game rankings at launch. By August 26th it slipped to 115th and has since fallen to 163rd as of August 29th.
On Google Play meanwhile the title has actually generally been on the rise, peaking at 110th on August 28th and ranking 117th on August 29th.
In the UK, Gears Pop Has largely been a top 100 grossing game on the App Store, ranking most recently at 101st on August 29th. On Android, the title peaked yesterday at 47th.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?