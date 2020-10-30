Microsoft is shutting down Gears Pop! in April 2021

Microsoft will shut down its real-time strategy mobile title Gears Pop! next year.

As detailed in a site update, the game will cease operations on April 26th, 2021, less than two years after its August 2019 launch. However, over the next six months, fan-favourite events will be brought back to the game.

Furthermore, there will be increased bounty rewards, while the drop rates for legendary pins will also be upped. The changes have been made with an immediate effect. It is worth noting that in-app purchases have now been disabled.

Farewell

In terms of refunds, any in-app purchases were made in the last 90 days, from July 30th to October 28th, will be refunded.

"There are a number of things that go into maintaining a game beyond keeping servers active. Addressing issues, developing content, and providing support are critical in keeping a game running. Unfortunately, this is no longer feasible," reads the post.

The game showed early signs of success, as it grabbed one million players within its first week of release.