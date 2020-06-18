News

Mediatonic brings its brands together under new parent Tonic Games Group

By , Editor

Mediatonic Games, The Irregular Company, and Fortitude Games have bundled together to form the Tonic Games Group.

Mediatonic and Fortitude will continue to operate as developers, while The Irregular Company will continue to publish externally-developed titles and some internal games.

With all these brands folded together, the Tonic Games Group now has 300 employees across seven offices, currently working on 27 different games.

Long-term foundation

"With 2 billion people out there in the world playing games, we're excited to build a sustainable, long-term foundation for our companies to be creative, try what hasn't been tried before, and reach new audiences," said Mediatonic co-founder Dave Bailey.

"The Tonic Games Group aims to support and maximize the potential of every game and every person in our family of companies."

Mediatonic is the developer behind Gears Pop, which cleared one million players in August 2019. In February 2020, the developer announced plans to open a new studio in Leamington Spa.

Senior game designer Arran Topalian joined us recently at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to demystify multiplayer game development, with the studio's Yahtzee with Buddies as an example.


