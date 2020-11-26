News

Mediatonic opens new studio in Leamington Spa

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic has opened a new studio in Leamington Spa.

Mediatonic Leamington Spa will be headed by company vice president of Art Phil Warner. The indie dev plans to hire across a range of disciplines as it continues to grow its headcount.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the studio will operate under the current COVID-19 restrictions. However, once these are lifted, the team will move into its new office space.

The Tonic Games Group developer is best known for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, as the game took the world by storm earlier this year. In August, it was confirmed that the title would make its way to mobile devices in China.

Key location

"More than anything, Mediatonic has always looked for a sense of community in our studio locations—that's something we feel is hugely important within our teams, but also in the way we engage with other local games companies and developers," said Warner.

"We've already built some brilliant relationships with other games companies within the town, and we're hugely appreciative for the welcome we've received from both the industry and the local council. For our part, we're excited to join such a vibrant game development community and look forward to the opportunity to share expertise and stories."


