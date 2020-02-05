News

GameClub brings its subcription service to Android in March

By , Staff Writer

Indie subscription service GameClub will arrive on Android devices in March 2020 according to Android Central.

While Android users currently have access to Google's Play Pass, GameClub will offer titles that were never before released on the system. The service will cost $5 per month.

"The primary difference between GameClub and Google Play Pass from a player perspective is that all of the titles in GameClub are totally exclusive," said GameClub vice president of business development Eli Hodapp to Android Central.

"You won't be able to play them any other way than through GameClub, and we've put loads of emphasis on curating our library to fit a consistent, premium theme.

A growing service

"The GameClub library as it stands right now is what I've been referring to "phase one" of GameClub," said Hodapp.

"There's loads of incredible games that have largely vanished because the developers could no longer rationalize supporting them. In some cases, games were never brought from iOS to Android because developers didn't have the resources. We brought those back to life."

GameClub first hit iOS devices in October 2019 with 100 games available at launch. The company raised $2.5 million for its service back in May 2019, with the aim of bring old premium titles back to life.


