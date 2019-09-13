No ads, no IAPs: GameClub's iOS subscription service to launch this fall

Mobile premium preservation start-up GameClub will launch its subscription service for iOS devices this fall.

A new trailer debuted the information via YouTube, confirming that the service that will offer zero ads and zero in-app purchases all under one subscription.

At least 50 games have been confirmed to appear on GameClub from release, with a new title arriving every week.

All games will be made available to play offline, as well as the ability for users to download updates and continue to play with previously-owned titles without a subscription.

GameClub launched earlier this year as a preservation project that would look at bringing old premium games back to life, going on to raise $2.5 million in seed funding.

Competitive price

No price point has been given for GameClub, however TouchArcade reports that the service will look to be “extremely competitive” with Apple’s premium mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade was recently confirmed to launch on September 19th at $4.99 a month, with games from the likes of Ubisoft, SEGA, Square Enix, and more.