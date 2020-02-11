News

Paradox soft-launches mobile take on 4X strategy game Stellaris: Galaxy Command

By , Editor

Paradox Interactive has soft-launched its mobile take on grand strategy title Stellaris.

The new game, Stellaris: Galaxy Command, is currently available on iOS and Android in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden. Paradox will use the soft launch period to gather player feedback and improve the game accordingly.

Galaxy Command takes the 4X grand strategy of the PC edition of Stellaris and gives it a free-to-play makeover. Players will build bases, upgrade ships, and wage war with other players across the galaxy.

Rocky start

"Though the game got off to a rocky start, the Galaxy Command team has worked closely and transparently with our game studio to revamp the game's art from the ground up," said Kenneth Mei, Product Manager.

"Between the all new visuals, balance improvements, and gameplay tweaks, we've vastly improved the Stellaris: Galaxy Command experience - and we believe that our fans will notice."

Saying the game got off to "a rocky start" may be something of an understatement. Back in October 2019, Galaxy Command was pulled from stores due to players discovering what Paradox referred to in a tweet as "artwork...taken from another source".

Back in 2018, Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud stated that the company aimed to generate 10 per cent of its sales from mobile by 2020.


