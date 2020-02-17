Bungie, Sony, The Pokémon Company and 9GAG confirmed to speak at Big Screen Gaming Seattle 2020

Taking place as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - Big Screen Gaming makes its North American debut this May 11th and 12th, shining the spotlight on PC, console and XR gaming.

This event will see five tracks and 30 speakers covering a range of topics from design and development, the future of the market, modern marketing and publishing success, and top UX design.

But for now, here are your first speakers for Big Screen Gaming Seattle!

John Eberhardt and David Kim discuss licensing and working with IPs

Just like Pocket Gamer Connects, we provide the very best speakers from some of the biggest companies in the world at Big Screen Gaming, and Seattle will be no different. We are delighted to announce that Bungie’s Project Lead for Destiny 2 Chris Gossett will be delivering a superstar session and will share his expert insight and experiences in the games industry.

Wizards of the Coast’s Lead Producer John Eberhardt and Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games David Kim unite for a fireside chat discussing licensing and working with IPs.

Rodrigo Scharnberg, Business Developer & Executive Producer of Rockhead Games looks at free-to-play vs premium on console. By drawing from their own experiences, Scharnberg will discuss which model to use in your own games.

RocketRide Games’ Business Development Manager Michelle Brandstetter and Sharkbite Games’ CEO Rick Ellis feature on a panel which focuses on cross-platform publishing and whether it will increase game sales.

Influencer marketing is becoming more apparent in the games industry. 9GAG’s Director of Innovation and Strategy Kevin Nguyen looks at how influencer marketing and content drives interest and sales for video games.

Kanoogi’s CEO Chris Taylor weighs up the discussion of whether browser tech is ready for gaming. Manticore Games’ Senior Creator Relations Lead David Chiu looks at the history and power of UGC.

"Many gaming panels that are presented by lawyers address the current trigger terms and hot regulatory topics such as eSports and loot boxes. However, at the core of all those discussions is having an actual game itself in order to be faced with those issues” - says The Pokémon Company International’s Senior Attorney Kathy Carpenter, as she shows you items to consider when game developers want to include visual representations of real word items in their games, drawing on her experiences on both production and legal teams clearing third party IP for worldwide use. Carpenter will also discuss IP fundamentals and risks to consider, the impact of the overall experience and immersion, and assurances that publishers want from developers.

Evolution and an incredible return awaits

Big Screen Gaming is the evolved version of our previous PC Connects events, which you saw last year in Seattle, and it brings console and XR gaming into the fold as well as PC. It joins Pocket Gamer Connects, the staple figure of the Connects international series of events for the games industry, as we make Seattle our home in the States.

Overall, the two-day event will cover mobile, PC, console, XR and blockchain gaming, with 750 industry professionals all around the world in attendance to see 180 speakers deliver their expert insight on a total of 17 jam-packed conference tracks.

Running alongside these conference tracks, we provide our attendees with a free online meeting scheduler, which helps organize meetings and make new contacts. Additionally, we’ll host several fantastic networking events:

