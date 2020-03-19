News

Scopely secures an additional $200 million in Series D funding for a total of $400 million

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games firm Scopely has received an additional $200 million in its Series D funding round for a new total of $400 million.

The extra $200 million came from private family-owned business Advance and consumer-focused investment company The Chernin Group.

"Advance has closely followed the growth and transformation of the gaming industry and identified Scopely as a rising force," said Advance chief strategy and development officer Janine Shelffo.

"We are deeply impressed with its industry-leading technology platform and analytics capability, which it has leveraged to create a diverse portfolio of consistently successful games. We're delighted to partner with Walter, Javier and their talented team in support of Scopely's continued growth."

The initial $200 Series D funding was received in October 2019 – it brought total investment to $450 million.

"When we first announced our Series D funding late last year, a number of discussions with strategic partners who share our vision for the future of interactive entertainment were ongoing," said Scopely Co-Founder and Co-CEO Walter Driver.

In January 2020, the California-based publisher acquired FoxNext Games – known for Marvel Strike Force.

"The FoxNext Games acquisition reinforced our commitment to M&A, and the opportunity to partner with Advance and TCG was a welcome addition to further support our strategy," said Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira.

Last June, the American firm revealed it had broken $1 billion in lifetime revenue.


