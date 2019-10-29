News

Scopely raises another $200 million, taking total funding to over $350 million

October 29th, 2019 investment Scopely $200m
Scopely raises another $200 million, taking total funding to over $350 million
LA-based mobile developer Scopely has closed a Series D round of financing, raising $200 million.

It previously closed an extended $160 million round in July 2018.

This new round takes its total investment raised to over $350 million. 

Funding was led by venture capital firm NewView Capital, alongside investment management group Baillie Glifford and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Several existing investors contributing to the financing, such as Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and Sands Capital Ventures.

Scopely will utilise the finance to accelerate the firm’s mergers and acquisitions and investment strategy, which will see them expanding upon its portfolio of games across new genres and IP.

Continuing to scale

The news follows Scopely's June announcement it had hit $1 billion in lifetime revenues

This total has been boosted by the recent success of Star Trek: Fleet Commander; its fastest ever game to $100 million in sales. 

"With our business continuing to scale and the durability of our flagship properties, we are more bullish than ever on further expanding our portfolio through mergers and acquisitions,” said Scopely co-CEO Walter Driver.

“This funding round adds the financial support to pursue large-scale acquisition opportunities.”

Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira added: “The continued interest in our business is a great validation of both our momentum this past year and the fundamental strength of Scopely.

"We plan to continue to create and deliver the very best game experiences that are an important part of people’s lives – now on an even greater scale.”

Scopely recently revealed that it will be expanding into the Asian market, with Justin Scarpone being hired as the senior vice president and general manager of Asia for the mobile games company.


