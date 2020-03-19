Exclusive: Google mobile downloads suggest Stadia has sold 107,000 units in the last two months

Google Stadia's mobile app has been downloaded 657,000 times since launch.

According to Sensor Tower data, the game streaming platform has seen 477,000 installs via Google Play and 180,000 installs via the App Store as of March 11th, 2020.

Google has yet to release any official numbers surrounding Stadia, however we previously revealed that the platform's mobile downloads have halved since become accessible on November 12th, 2019. It had previously accumulated 550,000 downloads, meaning that there have been an additional 107,000 downloads in the past two months.

This new data gives us somewhat of an idea of just how well the system has sold.

US tops installs

When it comes to where the downloads originate from, the US tops the group representing 45.5 per cent of global installs at 299,000. Germany follows at 63,000 or 9.5 per cent and France at 59,000 or 9.1 per cent.

The UK and Canada then place fourth and fifth with 53,000 (8.1 per cent) and 49,000 (7.5 per cent) respectively.

It's worth being aware that the Android version of app is the only one that currently supports game streaming directly to user's phones and is only available through certain Samsung, Razer and Google Pixel models. The feature is due to roll out for iOS at an unspecified date.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Google for comment.

In February, Google added 19 new phones to the list of devices that are compatible for streaming with Stadia

Google recently recruited former Sony Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill to lead its new Stadia Playa Vista studio.

