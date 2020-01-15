News

Exclusive: Google Stadia mobile downloads have halved since November

Exclusive: Google Stadia mobile downloads have halved since November
By , Staff Writer

Google's game streaming platform Stadia has seen its mobile downloads reduce by half since November.

According to Sensor Tower data, from November 5th, 2019 to January 13th 2020, the mobile app version of Stadia has accumulated 550,000 installs. It's worth noting that while Stadia launched on November 19th, the Google Play app was made available on November 5th and the App Store version became accessible on November 12th.

The Stadia mobile app achieved 383,000 downloads in November alone, meaning the number of app installs has only increased by 43.6 per cent since.

App Store breakdown

When it comes to how many installs were generated across each store, Google Play heavily dominated at 409,000 or 74 per cent of the total. The App Store then made up the remaining 141,000 or 26 per cent.

The US claimed the highest portion of downloads at 249,000 or 45 per cent. Following this was Germany at 54,000 and France at 53,000, both representing 10 per cent of the overall. Great Britain and Canada rounded out the top five at 43,000 each, which was equal to eight per cent apiece. 

During its first fortnight, the app was estimated to have been downloaded approximately 175,000 times. These numbers do not necessarily correlate to the number of paying users on the platform.

It's also worth noting that only the Android app supports game streaming directly to the phone, and only on certain models in the Google Pixel family of smartphones. The iOS app is purely for managing Stadia accounts.

Google Stadia acquired indie developer Typhoon Studios for an undisclosed sum and will be utilised to work on first-party development for the streaming platform.

Just before this, Stadia hired several former Assassin's Creed developers for its first-party studio.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Mobile Mavens May 31st, 2019

Does Apple and Google's 70/30 revenue share model work for indies?

3 Comment & Opinion Dec 14th, 2018

Why the 70:30 App Store revenue split is doomed

News Jan 14th, 2020

Mobile games revenue increased by 13% to $61.7 billion in 2019

News Dec 23rd, 2019

Google Stadia acquires indie developer Typhoon Studios for first-party development

News Nov 28th, 2019

Google snaps up Assassin's Creed developers for Stadia Games studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies