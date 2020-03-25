Crytek teams up with Google to bring the Cryengine to Android

Crytek and Google have joined forces to bring the Cryengine to Android devices.

As announced on its website, the developers can register for the 3D games development platforms beta – it is expected to launch later this year.

"The Cryengine team is dedicated to helping game makers achieve their vision by putting the most powerful tools in the industry at their fingertips," said Cryengine technical director Theodor Mader.

"We're proud that teams of all sizes, all around the world, choose our game development platform, and by participating in the beta program, developers will get to experience what CRYENGINE can achieve on mobile chipsets, as well as participate in the development of the new Android pipeline."

Welcome to Android

The engine comes with a range of tools which allow real-time creating, editing and in-game previews for all features and aspects.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Google Play garnered 116 billion downloads for games and apps last year.

In 2018, Crytek teamed up with PlayFusion to bring enhanced reality features to its development engine.